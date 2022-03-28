LIVE STREAMING
Omnicom Group Inc. is a marketing communications firm. Photo Courtesy of Omnicom.
Patricia Salas Pineda is the newest board member for Omnicom Group, Inc. Photo: Omnicom.

Omnicom Group announces two new board members, including Patricia Salas Pineda

Patricia Salas Pineda assumes a new role at the world leader in marketing communications and innovation for the connected era.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
The attendees of the 32nd Annual Meeting for the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Photo Courtesy of Paola Vélez/IG: @pvfotograf.

Persevering Latino business

March 29th, 2022
Article
Nathaniel Smith, Partnership for Southern Equity founder and CEO. Photo courtesy of Partnership for Southern Equity

Working toward racial equity

March 29th, 2022
Article
Ralph Pardo, CEO at OMG.

OMG Names New CEO

March 29th, 2022
Article
Marbella, with its 25 beaches, cultural agenda and a historic city center that keeps an Arab legacy, has become the second best European destination for t2022. Photo: gettyimages.

Visit Marbella in 2022

March 29th, 2022
Article
Rio pop star Anitta is the first brasilian on top of Spotify's global chart

Anitta, queen of Spotify

March 29th, 2022
Article
Camila Cabello will premiere her new album "Familia" on Tik Tok

“Familia”, by Camila Cabello

March 29th, 2022
Article
Writers Karla Suárez (Cuba) and Pilar Quintana (Colombia) among the participants in the Congress (Source: Wikipedia),

A Literary Celebration

March 29th, 2022
Video
Ryszard Kapuscinski delivers a speech after receiving the cap that credits him as doctor "honoris causes" of the University of Ramon Llull, 17 June 2005 in Barcelona, for his distinguished work in journalism. AFP PHOTO LLUIS GENE (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Remembering Kapuscinski

March 29th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 28, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Omnicom Group, Inc., a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, announced last month the addition of two new members to its board of directors, completing 11 chairs that are divided between four men and seven women, four of them African-American and one Latin.

Patricia Salas Pineda was appointed as an independent director and member of the Governance Committee, effective immediately, and Mark D. Gerstein will join the Finance Committee on May 1, 2022.

John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group, noted through a press release:

We speak at length about proper representation and inclusion within our company, and this starts at the top. As we conducted our extensive search, we looked for candidates who could diversify the knowledge and experience on our Board. With the depth of expertise and leadership these two new independent directors bring from very different industries, I believe they do just that. It is a pleasure to welcome both Pat and Mark to the Board.

Salas Pineda's career

Salas Pineda has held different management positions throughout her career, including her time as Vice President of the Hispanic Business Strategy Group for Toyota Motor North America, Inc. from 2013 to October 2016. There, she also stood out for her performance as General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, Corporate Advertising, Corporate Communications and Diversity of the Group.

For nine years she also served as Vice President of the National Philanthropy Group and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Latino Corporate Directors, and a member of the Board of Directors of Earthjustice.

Gerstein's history

Through a statement, the company also highlighted Gerstein's long experience: “He has counseled the directors and officers of Fortune 500 companies and other public companies on corporate governance (including ESG matters), investor relations, crisis management, domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic and capital markets matters. Mark was Chair and is currently a Board member of Youth Guidance, which works with children in urban public schools in Chicago and nationally. He also serves on the University of Michigan's Dean's Advisory Council at the School of Literature, Science and the Arts.”

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialized communications services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

TAGS
  • LATINO EXECUTIVES
  • board members
  • BUSINESSWOMAN

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.