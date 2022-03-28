Omnicom Group announces two new board members, including Patricia Salas Pineda

Omnicom Group, Inc., a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, announced last month the addition of two new members to its board of directors, completing 11 chairs that are divided between four men and seven women, four of them African-American and one Latin.

Patricia Salas Pineda was appointed as an independent director and member of the Governance Committee, effective immediately, and Mark D. Gerstein will join the Finance Committee on May 1, 2022.

John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group, noted through a press release:

We speak at length about proper representation and inclusion within our company, and this starts at the top. As we conducted our extensive search, we looked for candidates who could diversify the knowledge and experience on our Board. With the depth of expertise and leadership these two new independent directors bring from very different industries, I believe they do just that. It is a pleasure to welcome both Pat and Mark to the Board. RELATED CONTENT Omnicom Media Group North America names new CEO March 29th, 2022 The business caddy: The key card to succeed in the corporate world March 25th, 2022 How to conquer imposter syndrome, as explained at the Latina Empow(h)er Summit March 24th, 2022

Salas Pineda's career

Salas Pineda has held different management positions throughout her career, including her time as Vice President of the Hispanic Business Strategy Group for Toyota Motor North America, Inc. from 2013 to October 2016. There, she also stood out for her performance as General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, Corporate Advertising, Corporate Communications and Diversity of the Group.

For nine years she also served as Vice President of the National Philanthropy Group and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Latino Corporate Directors, and a member of the Board of Directors of Earthjustice.

Gerstein's history

Through a statement, the company also highlighted Gerstein's long experience: “He has counseled the directors and officers of Fortune 500 companies and other public companies on corporate governance (including ESG matters), investor relations, crisis management, domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic and capital markets matters. Mark was Chair and is currently a Board member of Youth Guidance, which works with children in urban public schools in Chicago and nationally. He also serves on the University of Michigan's Dean's Advisory Council at the School of Literature, Science and the Arts.”

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialized communications services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.