Green Brick Partners, Inc. appoints Lila Manassa to its Board of Directors

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK), a diversified homebuilding and land development company operating through eight homebuilder brands in five major markets, recently announced the appointment of Lila Manassa Murphy, CFA, as the independent director to the Green Brick Partners Board of Directors.

GRBK, which became Fortune Magazine's 2021 Fastest Growing Firm, has also selected Manassa Murphy to serve in a newly added position to the company's Board.

Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Brick Partners, pointed out:

We are honored to have Ms. Manassa Murphy join our Board. As we continue to grow, her unique perspective will be critical in driving the long-term success of Green Brick Partners.

Likewise, Brickman highlighted the trajectory of this expert in investment management, pointing out how “her experience in real estate finance and work as a public company director brings to the Board a well-rounded background that includes sustainability, finance, accounting, and risk assessment.”

Solid Track Record

Manassa Murphy, a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), has more than 25 years of experience managing investments, both in the public and private sectors.

This financial analyst is on the board of directors and the finance committee of the Sustainable Development Strategies Group, a US-based independent non-profit research institute that promotes best practices for the sustainable management of natural resources.

Manassa Murphy, who assumed in May 2021 the role of EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Dundee Corporation, a Canadian public independent holding company, focused on holding and managing investments in the mining, energy, natural resources, agriculture and real estate industries, had been part of the board and audit committee of this financial company between 2018 and 2021.

The executive also founded in 2018 Intrinsic Value Partners, LLC, a provider of consulting services to asset management firms and family offices, this after serving as Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Federated Hermes, Inc., an investment firm ESG-focused Fortune 500.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

This company is involved in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, rights, design, construction, marketing and sales of its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information on this company click here.