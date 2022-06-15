LIVE STREAMING
Jessica Alba is a new board member at Yahoo

The famous star was selected for this role along with a group of experts in technology, media, finance, and sports entertainment.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 15, 2022

Jessica Alba, the popular Latina actress and co-founder of Honest Company, a consumer wellness products firm, was recently selected as a new member of Yahoo's board of directors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such high-caliber executives to the Yahoo Board of Directors, which we view as testament to Yahoo’s leadership in delivering seamless consumer products and digital media solutions at unparalleled scale, and the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Yahoo Chairman Reed Rayman.

Six New Board Members

The technology giant, owned by the private equity firm Apollo, has appointed six new members, including Alba, from specific segments and who are integral leaders who will support this new stage of growth and transformation of Yahoo.

“Alba will be accompanied by Aryeh Bourkoff, founder and CEO of the independent global investment firm LionTree, an investor in Yahoo; Fouad ElNaggar, co-founder and CEO of Array and Sapho; Michael Kives, founder and CEO of K5 Global, an incubator with investments in SpaceX, Coinbase, FTX and others; Katie Stanton, founder and general partner at Moxxie Ventures, and who served in executive operations at Twitter and Google; Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and 36-year veteran of AT&T,” it was stated by the Reuters agency.

Joining representatives from Apollo and Verizon, these seasoned technology executives bring their diverse backgrounds in various industries, ranging from digital media and entertainment to private equity and more.

Jim Lanzone, Yahoo’s CEO, who joined the company last year after serving as CEO of Tinder, said:

As we enter into a new era of Yahoo, establishing a powerful board of directors with strategic knowledge of diverse industries will drive greater growth, innovation, and scale.

Lanzone also highlighted that “the intersection of media, tech, product, and content is more relevant than ever and this board represents the best minds in those categories.”

“As a newly standalone company, Yahoo’s business has experienced incredible momentum, reflected in our financial performance, user engagement figures, and perhaps most importantly, the quality of talent that has joined the company over the last several months,” highlighted Rayman.

Yahoo, which offers specialized content on finance, sports, shopping, games and news through its digital platform, currently reaches almost 900 million people around the world.

