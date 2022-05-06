Arturo Núñez appointed new member of Estée Lauder’s board of directors

Estée Lauder, the leading cosmetics company based in New York, recently announced the election of Arturo Núñez as a new member of its board of directors, a decision that became effective on April 25.

Núñez, who will also hold a position on the company's Audit Committee, has been serving since 2021 as director of marketing at Nu Holdings, a digital banking platform based in Brazil that also provides services in Mexico and Colombia.

With a term that expires in November 2024, Núñez took over as a Class I director, increasing the number of directors of this cosmetics firm to 16.

William P. Lauder, executive chairman, expressed:

We welcome Arturo Nuñez and are excited that he is joining our board of directors.

“Arturo has an impressive global business background that includes consumer-oriented experience from his current role at Nubank and his previous positions at Apple, Nike, and the NBA. We expect that our board will benefit from Arturo’s valuable perspectives on creative marketing, modern retail, innovative technology, and consumer branding, including connecting with diverse consumers,” said Lauder.

Núñez’s Career

Núñez, 55, also worked as director of marketing for Latin America at Apple Inc. between 2014 and 2018.

Also, from 2007 to 2014, he was part of the marketing department of Nike, Inc., where he held the role of global vice president of basketball marketing. Previously (1999-2007) he also held various positions in the National Basketball Association (NBA), including vice president, managing director, NBA Latin America and U.S. Hispanic.

About Estée Lauder

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products.

The Estée Lauder Group, owner of Le Labo and Tom Ford Beauty, as well as its namesake brand Estée Lauder, reported sales of $5.54 billion in the second quarter of its fiscal year, from September to December.

Its products are sold in approximately 150 countries.