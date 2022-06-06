"Read Conmigo,” scholarships for bilingual educators

The Kemper Foundation, the philanthropic partner of the Kemper Corporation, one of America's leading specialty insurers, announced the launch of its new “Read Conmigo” bilingual educator scholarship program.

This initiative seeks to strengthen the foundation's commitment to the development of better educational opportunities through support for elementary teachers of bilingual programs. It also plans to strengthen the literacy skills of Latino students, both in English and in Spanish.

From the foundation, they underlined:

The Kemper Foundation supports the clear educational, social and economic benefits of bilingualism in Latino families.

“Read Conmigo” Grants

The resources of this program, which will add up to 100 scholarships for $3,000 annually, will be distributed by August 2022 in two cycles among teachers of bilingual Spanish-English classrooms.

The grants will be used in the acquisition of educational tools and materials, as well as professional development.

“Improving bilingual skills has been shown to offer a greater range of opportunities to members of the Latino community, while strengthening communities in general. We are proud that the Read Conmigo program puts much-needed funding in the hands of teachers whose classrooms will benefit from essential resources and professional development in support of bilingual literacy,” said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Kemper Foundation, and President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Kemper Corporation.

Fall Scholarships 2022

In the greater Los Angeles area, which includes Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties, the program's fall 2022 cycle is underway.

The application deadline for this cycle is June 26, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time). Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee made up of officials from The Kemper Foundation and partners of the “Read Conmigo” program.

The program is expected to expand to other U.S. markets for the spring 2023 scholarship cycle.

Click here for additional information, including eligibility requirements, scholarship use guidelines, frequently asked questions, and scholarship application.

About the Kemper Foundation and Kemper Corporation

This philanthropic organization focuses on supporting charitable causes and organizations that support education, health, and community development through financial support and employee volunteering.

“The Kemper Foundation aims to make a significant difference in the communities where we live and work,” they highlight.

For its part, Kemper Corporation offers more than 6.5 million policies and is represented by approximately 35,400 agents and brokers. It has nearly 10,300 associates dedicated to meeting the changing needs of its customers.