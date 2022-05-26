Rockstar Energy Drink launches “Poder Para Mi Gente” (Power for My People) campaign

On May 11, Rockstar Energy Drink launched the “Poder Para Mi Gente” or “Power for My People” campaign. The campaign is “designed to empower a new generation of hustlers who work hard to give back to their local communities.”

It’s the first-ever Hispanic equity ad campaign for the company and spotlights young Hispanics who are inspired by their heritage and embody Rockstar Energy’s hustle mentality.

The video for the launch featured Victor Fontanez who is professionally known as Vic Blends. Fontanez is a 21-year-old barber and entrepreneur from Fayetteville, North Carolina, who gained popularity by exchanging haircuts for a good conversation.

In the video, Fontanez says, “I didn’t get to where I am by myself. Los Latinos, we uplift each other… We give back to those that made us who we are today.”

“I’m continually inspired by my Latino community and want to celebrate their success stories and journeys, so I partnered with Rockstar Energy. I hope this campaign reminds the community that anything can be achieved when we uplift and work together,” he said of the campaign.

He got his start in his mother’s garage and has become a well-known celebrity barber. Fontanez offers an online curriculum geared towards the new generation of barbering called Vic Blends Academy for $19.99 a month.

The video itself was directed by Argentine director, Rucio Crudo. She studied at Fundación Universidad del Cine and directed short films while there. In 2015, Crudo received a special mention in the Lion Cannes Master of Creativity. In addition to Rockstar Energy, she has directed commercials for Avon, Ford, and Nescafe.

Fabiola Torres, the General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category at PepsiCo said, “This is a huge moment for Rockstar Energy Drink, which has a long heritage of creating beverages that Hispanics love. With this campaign, we applaud those who work tirelessly for their success and give back to their communities to help them succeed. This is only the beginning for the brand as we continue to explore innovative ways to expand the energy category and support local communities.”

Alongside the campaign, Rockstar Energy has launched a new drink called Rockstar Punched Aguas Frescas. The drink combines Hispanic tradition and Rockstar Energy’s innovation, with two bold, fruit flavors inspired by the freshness found in aguas frescas.

The artwork on the cans is inspired by hand-painted food truck and taqueria signs.