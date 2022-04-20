The Latino Community Foundation will invest $1.4 million in selected organizations

The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) announced the donation of $1.4 million in grants to 35 Hispanic-led organizations in California, who work to ensure the equitable distribution and implementation of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, which is currently going through its second year.

Recipient organizations will need to protect and manage these resources for, among other things, programs that address mental health, housing, broadband access, and small business relief.

“After a devastating season of loss and heartache for families across California, community leaders are determined to ensure that these federal funds reach the people most impacted by the pandemic. We are honored to partner with these leaders to build a new normal that leverages President Biden’s decisive actions to help communities recover from this crisis,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation

For her part, Daniela Flores, Co-Founder of the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition in Calexico, California, highlighted:

Benefited Organizations

After a grant-making committee comprised of community leaders from across the state worked with FCL staff to select these organizations, Latino communities are set to receive nearly $16 billion from the American Rescue Plan, which announced total resources for $1.9 trillion.

“I was proud to cast one of my first votes in the United States Senate for the American Rescue Plan. This historic piece of legislation has already helped Latino families across California, many of whom were among the hardest hit by the pandemic, but our work continues. I am grateful that the Latino Community Foundation is working with grassroot leaders to ensure these federal resources continue to reach the people who need it most,” Senator Alex Padilla said.

The grants are part of the California Latino Power Fund, the $50 million LCF-led philanthropic initiative that seeks to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos.

