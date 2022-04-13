Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center has appointed an interim executive director

At the 2022 annual Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community’s Gala and LGBTQ+ Community Leadership Awards on March 24, it was announced that Bill McGlinn will take on the role of Interim Executive Director.

He will be replacing the center’s founding executive director Adrian Shanker. As of April 1, Shanker has left the center and become the executive director of the Spahr Center, an LGBTQ+ center in Los Angeles that devotes itself to serving, supporting, and empowering those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Shanker said of McGlinn’s appointment, “The Lehigh Valley LGBTQ+ community will be well-served by having Bill McGlinn as interim executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. I’ve known Bill for years. He has been a passionate donor, volunteer, and community member. He knows our organization well and is situated to hit the ground running. I have full confidence in Bill’s readiness for this role and his ability to ensure leadership of the organization throughout the transition.”

Located in downtown Allentown, the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center serves the LGBTQ+ community in Lehigh Valley. McGlinn has previously volunteered with the center and served on the gala committee as chair.

“I am deeply honored to join Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center’s team in this role. I have truly enjoyed working with the center as a community member for many years, and now, I am excited to lead the organization during this executive transition,” McGlinn said.

The center is named in honor of Pennsylvania Diversity Network founders Liz Bradbury and Patricia Sullivan.

In 2021, the organization served more than 10,000 community members through supportive services, arts and culture programs, youth programs, and more.

Throughout the course of his career, McGlinn also served seven years as Director of Development and Community Relations at The Da Vinci Science Center, and over a decade as the Director of Corporate, Foundation, and Government Relations at Muhlenberg College.

McGlinn received a bachelor’s degree in Theatre and English from Notre Dame. He went on to get a Master of Fine Art in Theatre from Yale University and a Master of Public Administration in Nonprofit Management from New York University.

While McGlinn serves as interim executive director, the center’s board of directors will search for a permanent one.