The Latin Podcast Awards reach its sixth edition
In this event, the best Latin and non-Latin content creators in the United States are awarded.
The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA), the only global podcasting competition award that honors Latino/Hispanic and non-Latino content creators (in Spanish and English) in the United States and countries around the world, is celebrating its sixth edition.
“Audio Dice Network via the LPA is making history connecting listeners across the United States (USA), Latin America, and around the globe. Podcasting is growing in popularity among Spanish and bilingual speakers in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Venezuela, and other Latin American countries internationally,” it is highlighted by ADN.
Panel
During this year's edition, the LPA presents new judges and new expectations of the contestants.
To select the winners, by their respective categories and countries, a panel of US-based and international content producers has been assembled, who will act as judges to choose the winner of the Latin Podcast of the Year Award for 2022 .
The winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the International Award, Breakthrough of the Year Award and Latin Podcast of the Year Award, will receive a microphone-shaped statue to show off to the world and their listeners.
Félix A. Montelara, founder of Audio Dice Network (ADN) Media Group, especially recognizes the effort of the bilingual content presented in this contest, in which podcasters compete against podcasters. Those interested (Latino or non-Hispanic) can register their podcast by clicking here.
The Academy Awards for Latinos in Podcasting proudly showcase eight new nominees in their annual competition:
- Palabras de Noviembre — (USA). Category: Books. By Miguel Royo León.
- Radio Pesadilla — (Mexico). Category: Leisure. By Óscar Hernández, Gustavo Alcalá, Alejandra Gómez, Salma Contreras y Carlos Vargas.
- Archivos Enigma — (Honduras). Category: True Crime. By Jean Pierre Cruz y Darío Villalta.
- Crímenes Bizarros — (USA). Category: True Crime. By Luis Badel.
- Píldoras de Educación — (Spain). Category: Education. By David Santos.
- Life 100 Podcast — (USA). Category: Personal growth. By Rosie. Bilingual.
- ¡Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos! — (Puerto Rico). Category: Personal growth. By Cristóbal Colón.
- El Baúl de las Leyendas (2021 winner) – (Mexico). Category: Fiction. By Tomás Ramírez Moreno, Italivi Elorza Velazco, Pedro Romero Ramírez, Verónica Díaz e Itzel Cruz.
