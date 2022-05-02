SBA announces sponsors for 2022 National Small Business Week

The United States Small Business Administration (SBA), emphasizing its motto of "Building a better America through entrepreneurship,” announced the schedule of the virtual summit that will take place within the framework of the National Small Business Week (NSBW), and introduced the official partners that will co-sponsor the event.

This year, the NSBW will take place between May 2 and 5, a summit that becomes more relevant after President Joe Biden recognized the efforts of these businesspeople to revitalize and boost the country's economy, as well as the sponsors of this event that is only possible thanks to their continuous support.

“Small business owners need resources and support to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. SCORE is proud to cosponsor the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit with the SBA to connect America’s small businesses to the important information, tools and guidance they need to be successful now and for years to come,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston.

SCORE, a historic co-host of this event, offers mentoring services to entrepreneurs across the United States, helping them to “achieve the American dream of business ownership.” In addition, this organization also provides guidance, real-world knowledge, and practical tools for “entrepreneurs seeking to start or grow resilient businesses."

For her part, Veronica Fernandez, senior vice president and Regional Head of North America Business Solutions at Visa, NSBW's Platinum sponsor, noted:

Visa believes that digital advancements foster inclusion and access in ways that the world could not have anticipated just a few years ago.

Likewise, Fernández stressed that for her company to participate in this summit “is an opportunity to continue to invest in and support small businesses as part of our mission to be a network that works for everyone, everywhere.”

These are the other NSBW co-sponsors who have joined the SBA in celebrating and honoring the nation's 32.5 million small businesses:

Gold Level Sponsors

Google, LLC

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Silver Level Sponsors

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Constant Contact, Inc.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Square, Inc.

Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Bronze Level Sponsors

ADP, Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)

Zebra Technologies

The SBA has also created a series of agreements with federal agencies to ensure that small businesses and start-ups get the resources they need to continue innovating and providing the products and services they depend on. This graph shows those that are included.

“During this year’s NSBW Virtual Summit, business owners will also be able to join forums to get advice and connect with industry experts, be introduced to tools and federal resources, and get critical information needed to seize new opportunities, help strengthen our supply chains, and deliver the products and services Americans depend on,” the SBA ended.

Attendance, with prior registration, is free. Click here to sign up for National Small Business Week and receive more information about the event. There will be live streaming. The schedule is subject to change.

Click here to access the full schedule.