LIVE STREAMING
Health worker taking a patient's pulse.
Health services must be reinforced with suitable personnel. Photo: Pixabay.

New job opportunities for Hispanic communities in the health sector

The growing health worker crisis in the United States offers opportunities for Hispanic and Black workers.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Crowds gathered in Washington D.C. and in at least 380 different locations across the U.S. to demand abortion rights and more. Photo: Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Bans Off Our Bodies

May 16th, 2022
Article
Woman spreading color powder with her hands.

Heads Up Creatives!

May 16th, 2022
Article
Madrid's leisure offer includes rooftops, where visitors could have spectacular panoramic views of the entire city. Photo: gettyimages.

Panoramic views of Madrid

May 16th, 2022
Article
Chilean Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco, will star in “Gigante” docu-series about Latino community in the US. Photo: gettyimages.

Don Francisco’s tv series

May 16th, 2022
Article
Chanel Terrero and her dancers during the Eurivison gala in Turin

Chanel, Spanish pride

May 16th, 2022
Article
The leader of Héroes del Silencio played his last shows in Atlanta and New York

Bye bye, Bunbury

May 16th, 2022
Article
Las Golondrinas de Barcelona

Barcelona from the sea

May 16th, 2022
Article
California poet Ada Limon. Photo by Lucas Marquardt

Intimating with nature

May 16th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
May 16, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

By applying a new strategy to recruit a significant number of workers for the health sector in the United States, which seeks to solve the shortage of personnel in health care services, higher wages appear as a major attraction, as well as career opportunities, flexible hours, comprehensive benefits, and even employee ownership participation.

Through this new initiative, aimed especially at the Hispanic and Black communities in the country, AlliedUP, the support cooperative for Allied Healthcare professionals, calls on workers from these communities interested in working for hospitals and health care centers so they benefit from their complete work packages.

According to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the health sector has lost almost 500,000 workers, while a survey conducted by Morning Consult last fall uncovered the current crisis of employees in this sector.

The report highlights:

30% of U.S. healthcare workers have lost their jobs (12%), or have quit (18%). An additional 31% said they considered leaving their employers during the pandemic.

Exclusive Benefits

“As the only union healthcare staffing company in the country, it ensures higher wages, healthcare benefits, and better work conditions. The workers have access to training and education programs paid for by the cooperative. The workers – certified assistants to operations staff, clinical staff, and registered nurses – have the flexibility to choose full-time positions, short- or long-term assignments, or on-call shifts,” it is pointed out from AlliedUP.

In less than a year running up (the cooperative was launched in the fall of 2021), AlliedUP reports to be close to placing 1,000 new “skilled, trained and committed” workers this year, aiming to recruit another 3,000 by the end of 2023.

“We strongly believe that offering higher wages, and paths to career success, helps move the nation towards equality. Our flexibility allows workers to manage their lives and realize their aspirations as parents and community members. More than anything our workers are respected,” said Carey Carpineta, AlliedUP CEO, highlighting how “Latino and Black workers have cited unequal conditions and low pay working in healthcare.”

Testimonials of the Beneficiaries

David Ngo, registered nurse at MedSurge, said: “It’s a refreshing, new approach to working in healthcare, and the caring culture really sold me. Because of the union-scale pay, full benefits, education, and an online support community, I have referred several of my travel-nurse friends who are joining the team too.”

For her part, Yvette Romero, a medical assistant, working with the Los Angeles Christian Health Center (LACHC) in Los Angeles, said: “It’s been great. In fact, I have had other opportunities to leave my current job but have stayed. Basically, the private practices do not provide the same opportunities as I have now. It’s very flexible and has a lot of opportunities to learn a lot more so I can make a better living. There are also the benefits in this job, which I would not have at private practice.”

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link