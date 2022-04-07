It's already near! II International Congress of Women in Philadelphia

"All the Women Who Live in Me" is the name of the II International Women's Congress organized by the Mother Earth Comprehensive Center for Women (CIM-MT by its acronym in Spanish), a free event that will be held in person and virtually in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After its successful first version in 2021, this convention will last for three days, from April 20 to 22, and seeks to offer an ideal setting to discuss the issues that are important for Latin women in these times of pandemic and economic recovery, as well as ratify the CIM-MT’s commitment to continue supporting this segment of the population.

The congress will feature “training, cultural and reflective activities around topics of interest to women's health and well-being. So far, 7 participating countries have been confirmed and there will be presentations from both experts in areas of interest, as well as testimonies from women who will speak from their experiences around being a woman,” it is highlighted from the CIM-MT.

With this second edition, the CIM-MT also seeks to consolidate this type of event to support the construction of a network of alliances that promotes the well-being of women and attend to their needs.

Congress Themes

During the three days of this important meeting, three main topics will also be addressed by special guests who will narrate their own experiences and explain the meaning of being a woman in the current situation.

These will be the thematic lines:

Black Women

Gender Diverse Women

Migrant Women

When Would it be Carried Out?

Through a hybrid format that mixes virtual talks through the Zoom platform, with face-to-face presentations, the event seeks to connect with the largest number of Hispanics inside and outside the United States.

Between April 20 and 21, the remote part of the Congress will take place, while on April 22, at the headquarters of Esperanza College in Philadelphia, the face-to-face portion will be held, which will also be broadcasted for those who cannot attend.

“With the same intention as the First Congress and having equality and equity in society as its banner, the CIM-MT will continue to be the platform for the empowerment of women, from all latitudes, getting to know the voices of others that strengthen us in our capacities, promote positive changes, weaving a support network in the various situations in which women live,” they underlined.

Likewise, Arianne Bracho, executive director of the CIM-MT, pointed out:

Today we are more than an audiovisual production, we become support, emotional aid, a network of humanitarian contacts, training in issues that empower and raise awareness and much more.

For more information and registration click here.