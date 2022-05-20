LIVE STREAMING
College student giving a speech.
Expanding access to higher education. Photo: Pixabay.

Registration is now open for HACU’s premier national conference

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) made important announcements regarding its 36th Annual Conference.

Manuel Herrera
May 20, 2022

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), which represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America and Spain, announced the return to an in-person traditional annual conference on higher education in Hispanic communities.

HACU's 36th Annual Conference will offer more than 50 workshops addressing this year's theme “Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Rebuilding a More Resilient and Inclusive America.”

The organization has highlighted how the presentations will introduce several of the most promising practices used by institutions that offer educational services to Hispanics in the United States.

HACU's Annual Conference Promotional Image. Photo: @HACUNews.
HACU's Annual Conference Promotional Image. Photo: @HACUNews.

HACU's premier conference on Hispanic higher education will feature its usual schedule of events, including:

  • An exhibit hall
  • An opening plenary with Antonio R. Flores, president and CEO, who will deliver the State of HACU Address
  • An International Plenary on the topic of "Resilience, Recovery and Retooling in Post-Pandemic Higher Education: Lessons Learned and Applied in Diverse International Settings”
  • A Town Hall on "The Synergies of HSIs and Latino/as in Clean Energies: Making America the Powerhouse of the World's Economic Prosperity"

For a full agenda and list of workshops, click here.

After the restrictions of the pandemic, the conference returns to Manchester Grand Hyatt, in San Diego, and will take place between October 8 and 10.

The Adelante! Leadership Institute (student track), offered for undergraduate students in conjunction with the conference, will be held as part of the event. Students may apply to be sponsored to attend the conference through HACU's Leadership-in-Residence Program through the deadline of July 1, 2022.

You can register for the HACU 36th Annual Conference by clicking here.

Pre-conference Events

  • 21st Latino Higher Education Leadership Institute, “Fostering Culturally Competent Leadership” (October 8)
  • 8th PreK-12/Higher Education Collaboration Symposium, “Engaging Communities, Engaging Families” (October 8)
  • The post-conference 11th Annual Deans’ Forum on Hispanic Higher Education, “Building a Culture of Inclusiveness, Respect and Tolerance” (October 11)
