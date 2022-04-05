LIVE STREAMING
Habitat for Humanity to plant 250 trees in PA for Earth Day 2022

The nonprofit is taking on 300 volunteers to plant the staggering number of trees.

Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 05, 2022

This Earth Day, Habitat for Humanity is planning to plant 250 trees in various regions around Pennsylvania. 

The nonprofit will bring on 300 volunteers to plant the trees. The 250 trees will be planted in public spaces across Norristown, Upper Darby, and Pottstown.

The Earth Day effort will plant the trees in addition to establishing community gardens and freshening the landscaping.

Across the country, Earth Day tree planting will take place on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the organization’s annual fundraiser happening the night before. 

On April 23, Habitat’s ‘Rock the Block’ effort will occur simultaneously across Norristown, Pottstown, and Upper Darby in three of the organization’s Neighborhood Revitalization Zones.

Rock the Block is described as an extension of Habitat’s neighborhood revitalization objectives.

In a statement, Rebecca R. Cain, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity (Montgomery and Delaware Counties) shared some thoughts on the Rock the Block effort:

“Habitat is known for building homes for families, but we also build communities… At Rock the Block, neighbors come out to support each other and make their neighborhoods better, greener, and more connected places to live,” said Cain.

Habitat will be planting trees in public spaces including:

  • Norristown Farm Park, 2500 Upper Farm Road (plans to plant trees and remove invasive plants in 800+ acre park).
  • Pottstown’s Edgewood Cemetery, 106 Edgewood Street (plans to plant trees and clean up a historic cemetery near downtown Pottstown).
  • Upper Darby’s Bywood community and park areas, 7099 Locust Street  (plans to plant 80 trees, landscape, and build a community garden with a children’s garden space and a meditative space on the grounds of “The Church of God in Christ”).

All ages are welcome for Habitat’s Rock the Block effort. No experience is necessary, but a $25 registration fee is required.

All volunteers will receive a 2022 Rock the Block t-shirt, lunch and snacks.

