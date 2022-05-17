LIVE STREAMING
The 100 Rising Latinx Founders to Watch by Inicio Ventures

Featured in this list are U.S.-based Latino founders who are making a significant difference.

Inicio Ventures, the manager of impact funds, has joined Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP), the organization that offers philanthropic resources and investments to Latino entrepreneurs and groups in the Hispanic communities of the U.S. and Latin America, to introduce the “100 Rising Latinx Founders to Watch,” the annual publication that highlights America's successful and inspiring Latino founders.

As requirements to be included in this exclusive list, the founders who apply must identify themselves as Latino, their companies must be headquartered in the U.S., and they must have raised at least $1 million in capital.

“We firmly believe every 100 is a sample of the depth and breadth of the Latinx startup talent pipeline–investable and ready for your support. This year’s Rising 100 Latinx founders can be found across sectors, locations and demographics,” Inicio Ventures pointed out through a statement. 

Winners

Among those selected for this year, Ángela Sustaita-Ruiz, co-founder of Nuestras Stories and executive director of Brilla Media, stands out.

The CEO of Hispanic origin was recognized thanks to the creation of the digital media platform that focuses on the origins and history of the United States.

Along with the list, Inicio Ventures and HIP also announced a start-up registry in hopes of eventually identifying all Latino startup founders in the U.S.

See the full list by clicking here.

About the Publication 

The “100 Rising Latinx Founders to Watch” is an annual publication showcasing inspiring U.S.-based Latino founders who, through their life stories, leadership, accomplishments, and startup vision, are making a significant difference and are set up for success.

About Nuestro Stories

Brilla Media Ventures' flagship product is an innovative digital media and documentary platform that tells "Our Stories" about the cultural traditions, songs, sayings, places, foods, people, sports, nuances, notable achievements, and much more that together comprise Latino history and pop culture.

Inicio Ventures is an impact fund manager and ecosystem builder focused on closing the U.S. Latino wealth gap by increasing the participation and success of our communities in the startup ecosystem.

“We know that innovation talent is distributed equally, but opportunity and capital have not been. Changing the status quo requires a collective effort to inspire, uncover, support, and amplify Latinx founders across all sectors and regions,” it is highlighted from the media company.

