June 9 - 16, 2021

Features

Birria tacos originated in Jarisco, Mexico. Photo: Mi Pueblito.
Business
Mi Pueblito Tacos, the famous food truck dishing up authentic Jalisco Birria Tacos in South Philly
Photo: Andalou Agency/Getty Images
Politics
The ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over and it’s about time
Kikis is a leading comedian in Mexico City. Photo: Comedy Central
Culture
Kikis: "Comedy is the way we tickle the brain to keep it flexible"
People is seen inside a hospital in Vieques, Puerto Rico on November 27, 2017. The only hospital available for the 9000 Vieques residents was damaged by Hurricane Maria and had to be closed and is only attending patients in tents outside the damaged building provided by the US Army. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY LEILA MACOR (Photo credit should read RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images) 
Politics
Puerto Rico hospitals have not been rebuilt more than three years after Hurricane Maria
"This project is the culmination of years of research and collaboration with participants from around the world." PHOTOGRAPHY: Monastir
Music
Sarah Aroeste reconnects with her Sephardic homeland at Monastir
Cover of the book "La Marcha del #TerremotoFeminista".
Literature
'La marcha del #TerremotoFeminista': Chronicling sisterhood in Mexico

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A scientist, shaman and migrant