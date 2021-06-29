June 30 - July 7, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021 to Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Featured Articles:
The Latino Equity Fund has its first-ever leader
The CDC brings COVID-19 outreach efforts to Whatsapp
Publicly-funded immigration defense programs work, and PA’s just got more funding
The Harriet Tubman Museum is set to open on June 19 in Cape May
Philly theater artists demand change in workplace behavior at Walnut Street Theatre
Juneteenth on its way to becoming a federal holiday: Long overdue, performative, or both?
Cover Story:
Martinez-Wright’s Mission