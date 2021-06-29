Advertisement

June 30 - July 7, 2021

Features

The highly anticipated museum will open this Saturday, June 19. Photo: njit.edu
Culture
The Harriet Tubman Museum is set to open on June 19 in Cape May
Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images
Politics
Juneteenth on its way to becoming a federal holiday: Long overdue, performative, or both?
Philly theatre artists and activists protest the Walnut Street Theatre and demand change in leadership on Friday, June 18. Photo courtesy: Jenna Pinchbeck, Protect the Artist. 
Theater
Philly theater artists demand change in workplace behavior at Walnut Street Theatre
A wall in the Aquinas Center details the journey of immigrants to the U.S. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Immigration
Publicly-funded immigration defense programs work, and PA’s just got more funding
WhatsApp’s new chat feature is called “Mi Chat Sobre Vacunas COVID,” and can be found through a link or QR code. Photo: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images
Politics
The CDC brings COVID-19 outreach efforts to Whatsapp
Evelyn Barahona is the new Director of the Latino Equity Fund. Photo by Ruby Wallau/Northeastern University.
Non Profits
The Latino Equity Fund has its first-ever leader

