June 23 - 30, 2021

Features

The community garden has been lead by Jackie Santiago, a North Camden resident, and leader in the community. Photo: Facebook.
Non Profits
A North Camden community garden becomes a haven for a community and a source of fresh fruits and vegetables
View of a line of Black Panther Party members as they demonstrate, fists raised, outside the New York County Criminal Court (at 100 Court Street), New York, New York, April 11, 1969. Photo: David Fenton/Getty Images.
Culture
A new exhibit honoring the Black Panther Party is opening in Oakland on Juneteenth
AL DÍA's Health Equity: No Matter Where You Live Roundtable took place on June 4. Graphic: AL DÍA News.
Leaders
What does curbing the health divide look like in Philly?
Karol G, The Tonight Show/NBC.
Sports
The "Bichota Tour": Karol G's 20-city U.S. tour
Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, speaks at the dedication ceremony of the "Sanctuary City, Sanctuary Neighborhood" mural on the wall of the Providence Center at Fifth and Huntingdon streets in Fairhill. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News
Social
'Sanctuary City, Sanctuary Neighborhood' mural unveiled in Fairhill
Community youth leaders with We Can stand with Nia Eubanks-Dixon (center), founder of Creative Praxis. Photo: Nigel Thompson/ AL DÍA news. 
Social
‘My voice matters’: Kensington and Fairhill youth have answers to improve community safety

