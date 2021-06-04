June 2 - 9, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Featured Articles:
Who is Jon Santiago? The Massachusetts state rep out to be Boston’s first Latino mayor
“Enough”: Reps. AOC, Tlaib, and Pocan lead effort to block weapon sales to Israel
A New England primary with many Latino candidates
Dembow vs. Hip Hop in the Dominican Republic: An essay on the urban music scene
The overwhelming success of 'El Inocente,' a new Spanish series on Netflix
Latino church declared an historic landmark in New York City
Cover Story:
A Lifetime of Community Service