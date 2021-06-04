Advertisement

June 2 - 9, 2021

Features

Episcopal Church​​​​​​​ Holyrood - Santa Cruz. Photo taken from facebook @HolyroodSCruz.
Social
Latino church declared an historic landmark in New York City
Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea before giving the oath of office to the State Representatives at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence, RI on Jan. 5, 2021. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Elections
A New England primary with many Latino candidates
The author is Roddy Pérez, project executive in the film and music industry. PHOTOGRAPHY: DiarioLibre
Music
Dembow vs. Hip Hop in the Dominican Republic: An essay on the urban music scene
Poster of the series El Inocente. File image.
Film & Television
The overwhelming success of 'El Inocente,' a new Spanish series on Netflix
Photo: Latino Victory Fund/Jon Santiago Twitter
Politics
Who is Jon Santiago? The Massachusetts state rep out to be Boston’s first Latino mayor
U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pictured during a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in Washington, D.C. on July 18, 2019.SAUL LOEB/AFP/GETTY 
Politics
“Enough”: Reps. AOC, Tlaib, and Pocan lead effort to block weapon sales to Israel

