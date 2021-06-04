June 2 - 9, 2021

Featured Articles:

Who is Jon Santiago? The Massachusetts state rep out to be Boston’s first Latino mayor

“Enough”: Reps. AOC, Tlaib, and Pocan lead effort to block weapon sales to Israel

A New England primary with many Latino candidates

Dembow vs. Hip Hop in the Dominican Republic: An essay on the urban music scene

The overwhelming success of 'El Inocente,' a new Spanish series on Netflix

Latino church declared an historic landmark in New York City