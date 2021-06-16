Advertisement

June 16 - 23, 2021

Features

"Rock right now is what it initially was: going against the direction of the crowd." PHOTOGRAPHY: Ricci Nostra
Music
Ricci Nostra: "I allow myself to understand the journey"
Cover of the book "A Father's Dream: My Family’s Journey in Music’.
Music
‘A Father’s Dream: My Family’s Journey in Music’: The history of Selena's father
Photo: Make the Road PA Twitter
Politics
The fight to shut down Berks County Detention Center for good scores a major court win
In this photo illustration, the Thomson Reuters Corporation Mass media company logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. Photo illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
Politics
ICE gives a bad rep: The push for Thomson Reuters to cut its contracts with the agency
Dr. Jason Wingard was named Temple University's next president on June 7, 2021. Photo courtesy of: Nelson Diaz
Leaders
Temple University makes history, names Dr. Jason Wingard its first Black president
Pro-independence journalist Pilar Rahola. PHOTOGRAPHY: Europa Press
Social
Renowned Catalan journalist fired for her support of the pro-independence movement

