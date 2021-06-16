June 16 - 23, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021 to Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Featured Articles:
Temple University makes history, names Dr. Jason Wingard its first Black president
ICE gives a bad rep: The push for Thomson Reuters to cut its contracts with the agency
The fight to shut down Berks County Detention Center for good scores a major court win
Ricci Nostra: "I allow myself to understand the journey"
Renowned Catalan journalist fired for her support of the pro-independence movement
‘A Father’s Dream: My Family’s Journey in Music’: The history of Selena's father
Cover Story:
Nashville’s Next in Line