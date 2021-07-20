July 21 - 28, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Featured Articles:
Nemi, the restaurant that brought Mexican cuisine to Port Richmond
Black and Latino voters have the most at stake following Biden’s speech in Philadelphia
Protests erupt in Cuba demanding freedom amid economic and health crisis
Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist features noted Brazilian musicians Elis Regina and António Carlos Jobim, among other Latinx artists
NASA to design a satellite made by Puerto Rican students
How ‘The Philadelphia Experiment’ still embodies the city’s energy
Cover Story:
Immigrant Women as Community Cornerstones