July 21 - 28, 2021

Features

Cubans take part in a demonstration in support of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel's government in Arroyo Naranjo Municipality, Havana on July 12, 2021. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images.
Politics
Protests erupt in Cuba demanding freedom amid economic and health crisis
People listen as US President Joe Biden speaks about voting rights at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Black and Latino voters have the most at stake following Biden’s speech in Philadelphia
Alejandro Fuentes joined forces with chef Jasper Alivia and chef Jesus Garcia to create Nemi. Photo: Facebook.
Business
Nemi, the restaurant that brought Mexican cuisine to Port Richmond
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Music
Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist features noted Brazilian musicians Elis Regina and António Carlos Jobim, among other Latinx artists
Photo: The Philadelphia Experiment
Music
How ‘The Philadelphia Experiment’ still embodies the city’s energy
A group of students from Inter American University is launching a satellite involved by NASA. Photo: prepona.info
Culture
NASA to design a satellite made by Puerto Rican students

Cover Story: 
Immigrant Women as Community Cornerstones