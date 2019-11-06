Advertisement

Join the 2020 Census team and be a census taker!

United States Census Bureau
Philadelphia, PA
Join the 2020 Census team and be a census taker.  Census jobs offer weekly pay, flexible hours, and even pay you during training.  In addition, the US Census Bureau is committed to hiring census takers to work right here in your own community.  By becoming a census taker, you can support your community while getting paid to do it.  Learn more including how to apply, by visiting 2020CENSUS.GOV/JOBS.

Government
United States Census Bureau
United States Census Bureau
Philadelphia, PA