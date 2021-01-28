Advertisement

January 27 - February 03, 2021

January 27 - February 03, 2021

Features

Julián Castro’s “Adiós Trump” slogan was officially manifested today, as Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Politics
Adiós Trump: How Latino voters brought Julián Castro’s slogan to fruition
“Sólo necesitas ver el mundo en el que vives de manera diferente”. Photo: The Economist. 
Literature
No one "talks" to nature like Barry Lopez did (Op-Ed)
Biden moves on climate change, undoing Trump’s many rollbacks and environmental affronts. Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Politics
Climate Power: How Biden's first days of climate actions will directly impact Latinos
A singer and composer, Maelo is the famous interpreter of folk songs from his country PHOTOGRAPHY: Heabbi
Music
The legacy of Ismael Rivera: El Sonero Mayor
The survey from HACR is a tool to evaluate the diversity and inclusion practices related to Hispanic stakeholders in U.S. corporations. Photo:
Business
U.S. corporations: Do you mean what you say about inclusion?
Host Eva Longoria Bastón. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Latino Inaugural 2021 offered hope to the future of U.S. Latinos and a powerful look back at their impact

Recent Editions

January 20 - 27, 2021
January 13 - 20, 2021
January 6 - 13, 2021
December 23 - 30, 2020
More Editions
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 to Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Featured Articles: 
U.S. corporations: Do you mean what you say about inclusion?
Latino Inaugural 2021 offered hope to the future of U.S. Latinos and a powerful look back at their impact
Adiós Trump: How Latino voters brought Julián Castro’s slogan to fruition
Climate Power: How Biden's first days of climate actions will directly impact Latinos
No one "talks" to nature like Barry Lopez did (Op-Ed)
The legacy of Ismael Rivera: El Sonero Mayor
Cover Story: 
Administering care with trust, the life accomplishments of José A. Bossbaly