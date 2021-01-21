January 20 - 27, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021 to Sunday, February 7, 2021
Featured Articles:
Monica Lozano: The impact of the Latina's appointment to Apple's board of directors
Rep. Cárdenas raised alarms on staff diversity in Congress. Now there are permanent changes
Rep. AOC makes a speech deemed historic condemning white supremacy in Congress
Donald Trump makes history as the only U.S. President impeached twice
Visiting the imaginary border in the new series 'Coyote'
NALAC announces a multi-million dollar grant to help Latinx artists and organizations amid coronavirus
Cover Story:
Inside PA Rep. Manny Guzman's journey from the basement to the State House