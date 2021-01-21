January 20 - 27, 2021

Featured Articles:

Monica Lozano: The impact of the Latina's appointment to Apple's board of directors

Rep. Cárdenas raised alarms on staff diversity in Congress. Now there are permanent changes

Rep. AOC makes a speech deemed historic condemning white supremacy in Congress

Donald Trump makes history as the only U.S. President impeached twice

Visiting the imaginary border in the new series 'Coyote'

NALAC announces a multi-million dollar grant to help Latinx artists and organizations amid coronavirus