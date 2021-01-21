Advertisement

January 20 - 27, 2021

January 20 - 27, 2021

Features

Michael Chiklis expresses the paranoid conditions of the guards. PHOTOGRAPHY: Coyote, CBS
Film & Television
Visiting the imaginary border in the new series 'Coyote'
The 117th Congress tackles congressional staff diversity within its Rules Package, making the Office of Diversity and Inclusion permanent. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Rep. Cárdenas raised alarms on staff diversity in Congress. Now there are permanent changes
Rep. AOC is set to vote for Trump’s impeachment for the second time. Photo: AOC/Instagram
Politics
Rep. AOC makes a speech deemed historic condemning white supremacy in Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP
Politics
Donald Trump makes history as the only U.S. President impeached twice
Monica Lozano's appointment at Apple is big news for Hispanic representation on boards. Photo: Getty Images.
Business
Monica Lozano: The impact of the Latina's appointment to Apple's board of directors
La primera ayuda se lanza hoy 13 de enero de 2021 para solicitantes del centro y sur del país. 
Social
NALAC announces a multi-million dollar grant to help Latinx artists and organizations amid coronavirus

