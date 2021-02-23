February 24 March 3, 2021

Advertisement

Rep. AOC also went on to dissect how, specifically in Texas, the mass power outages are “literally” what happens when a Green New Deal isn’t pursued. Photo: Getty Images/Miguel Gutierrez via Dallas News
Politics
How Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal became a talking point during the Texas Freeze
The Restore Kensington effort has been outlined as a new multi-faceted approach to improve public safety and the quality of life in the neighborhood.Photo: Alan Simpson/AL DÍA News
Politics
Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez unveils effort to Restore Kensington in 2021
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier is taking a national leadership role in rethinking public safety. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Politics
Philly Councilmember Jamie Gauthier to serve on national task force reimagining public safety
City Solicitor Diana Cortes. Photo: City of Philadelphia
Politics
Diana Cortes is officially Philadelphia’s new City Solicitor
Actor, presenter and pioneer of stand-up in Colombia with works such as La Pelota de Letras or Me pido la ventana. PHOTOGRAPHY: Al Día News.
Culture
Out of Joke, A Conversation With Comedian Andrés López
Johnny Pacheco, flutist, composer and leader of the Fania All-Stars. Image from archive
Music
The Salsa world mourns the departure of Johnny Pacheco, leader of La Fania All Stars

Recent Editions

