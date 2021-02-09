Advertisement

February 10 - 17, 2021

Features

The Hispanic Caucus, Chaired by Rep. Raul Ruiz, is leading the call for greater protections for essential workers. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Hispanic Caucus leads push to include undocumented immigrants in COVID relief
Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani. Photo: Steve Ferdman/Getty Images
Politics
The argument for a Marshall Plan for Mothers
Nona Fernández. Photo: Gonzalo Donoso.
Literature
'The Twilight Zone': When life coexists with horror
Progressive dems call-out the investing app for restricting users from playing the market. Photo: Getty Images/ Robinhood
Politics
“This is unacceptable,” Rep. AOC comes out against Robinhood’s decision to block Gamestop, AMC traders
Latinos hold the American Dream in their hands. Photo: Deposit photos
Leaders
Latinos are building the American Dream for all
Wendy Carlos. Photo: Fotogramas
Music
The 'Shining' of Wendy Carlos

“Show Up And Get Involved,” that’s responsibility for Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez