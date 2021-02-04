Advertisement

February 03 - 10, 2021

February 03 - 10, 2021

Features

Manuel Padilla Jr., autor de Coconut (Ed. Xlibris). 
Literature
Latino baby boomers of the '60s and '70s still have to come to terms with their forced "assimilation"
Photo: Spinoff
Film & Television
When Rita Met 'Anita' (and the romance lasts to this day)
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has helped lead the Commonwealth's response to COVID-19. Photo: Commonwealth Media Services. 
Leaders
A healthy Pennsylvania for all: Dr. Rachel Levine on COVID-19 and leading the Commonwealth during the pandemic
People lining up to cross into the United States to begin the process of applying for asylum near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. Photo: Gregory Bull/ AP News
Politics
DOJ eliminates its “zero-tolerance” policy regarding migrants at the U.S.-Mexico Border
This is what President Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas need to do to merit the label. Photo: Rep. Jayapal.
Politics
Progressive dems show Biden what “sweeping” reform really looks like
Fundado por César Chávez, al tiempo empezó a haber discrepancias entre el personal y el propio líder agrícola. Photo: Voice of America. 
Social
El Malcriado, the newspaper that became emblematic of the Chicano labor struggle

Recent Editions

January 27 - February 03, 2021
January 20 - 27, 2021
January 13 - 20, 2021
January 6 - 13, 2021
More Editions
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 to Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Featured Articles: 
A healthy Pennsylvania for all: Dr. Rachel Levine on COVID-19 and leading the Commonwealth during the pandemic
Progressive dems show Biden what “sweeping” reform really looks like
DOJ eliminates its “zero-tolerance” policy regarding migrants at the U.S.-Mexico Border
Latino baby boomers of the '60s and '70s still have to come to terms with their forced "assimilation"
When Rita Met 'Anita' (and the romance lasts to this day)
El Malcriado, the newspaper that became emblematic of the Chicano labor struggle
Cover Story: 
Writing and publishing in Spanish is to RESIST