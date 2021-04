Una mujer mexicano-americana se convierte en una de las últimas víctimas del odio contra los AAPI

Let’s talk.



You can’t be anti-Black & pro-Asian at the same time.



You can’t be pro-Black & anti-Asian at the same time.



We need more than just solidarity, we need cross-activism.



We need more Yuri Kochiyamas & more Bayard Rustins.



This is a key conversation we need to have. https://t.co/juLByugETx

— Roy Mong (@iamroymong) March 30, 2021