Un grupo de empleados, en su mayoría indocumentados, organiza un parón en un IHOP de Carolina del Norte y consiguen que se les pague el salario atrasado

HEY @IHOP PAY YOUR UNDOCUMENTED WORKERS! & STOP EXPLOITING THEM! The iHop located in Winston Salem NC, off Silas Creek Parkway refused to pay a worker by the name of Rosa for her labor. THIS IS NOT OK! #iHop pic.twitter.com/3PmvBEQH42

— yuhsus (@celisalejesus) May 1, 2021