Reps. Bush, Jayapal y Lee comparten historias personales sobre el aborto antes de la impugnación de Roe v. Wade en diciembre

To all the Black women and girls who have had or will have abortions — know this: We have nothing to be ashamed of. We live in a society that has failed to legislate love and justice for us.



But we deserve better.



We demand better.



We are worthy of better.

— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) September 30, 2021