PADAA, El proyecto de ley de la Cámara de Representantes para luchar contra los contenidos extremistas en redes sociales

Deplatforming QAnon — restricting social media access for some content — should have happened sooner, says former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann, who worked on domestic extremism issues for the Trump admin. “That's part of the big lessons out of 2020.” https://t.co/XL7j1ysycg pic.twitter.com/hpkRNEaUeS

— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 22, 2021