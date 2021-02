Nydia Velázquez, AOC, Darren Soto y otras piden a Biden que amplíe el SSI para los puertorriqueños isleños

Last week, we continued our work for families in the #Bronx & #PuertoRico, & confronted safety issues in the digital age. Our week-in-review:

Advocated to expand the CTC

Pushed for the inclusion of Puerto Rico in the SSI program

@HomelandDems hearing on cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/75bCKcYEOt

— Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) February 17, 2021