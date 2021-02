“¡No más canguros muertos!”, la nueva misión de la diputada Carbajal

Commercial shooters kill 2 million kangaroos a year in Australia. Many kangaroos survived the recent wildfires only to be killed to make shoes.



Yesterday, I introduced the #KangarooProtectAct w/ @RepBrianFitz to prohibit & penalize this inhumane practice. #KangaroosAreNotShoes

— Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) February 9, 2021