Make the Road PA demanda a los Comisionados del Condado de Berks

New in my inbox: Berks County denies my Right to Know request for info concerning the possible future of the Berks County Residential Center.



Luckily, I FOIA’d ICE the same day I sent my request to Berks. No word from that agency yet... pic.twitter.com/d2XeRTMYH2

— Anthony Orozco (@AnthonyOrozco20) March 4, 2021