LULAC destaca las posibles violaciones de los derechos civiles en la muerte de dos latinas en Texas

Heather Leann Rodriguez #Odessa and Jasmine Melendez #Midland did not die in vain. Latina lives also matter. Join us in this fight.



LULAC DEMANDS FULL INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE DEATHS OF TWO LATINAS IN WEST TEXAS#JusticeforJasmineMelendez#JusticeforHeatherRodriguez pic.twitter.com/YtUr6wQ73a

— LULAC (@LULAC) November 23, 2021