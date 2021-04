Los inmigrantes indocumentados de Nueva York obtienen por fin el alivio del COVID que merecen

Eliana, @VendorPower member and street vendor for 38 years, went on hunger strike and with the “women leaders of the strike, the mothers. I cried when I heard the news - it is a triumph for me and my people. I can finally pay my debts.”#FundExcludedWorkers https://t.co/SvH1lyppQy pic.twitter.com/nspkyrz4X7

— #FundExcludedWorkers (@FEWCoalition) April 7, 2021