Los empresarios latinos de Filadelfia quieren confianza a largo plazo en la reunión con los líderes de la ciudad

Thanks Councilman @DavidOhPhilly for organizing a call today with the #smallbiz owners in Feltonville, @PhillyPolice & other business associations to talk best practices in #publicsafety and demand #accountability following these 13 robberies in 14 days. https://t.co/NuxqBviIuy

— Jabari Jones (@RealJabariJones) December 14, 2021