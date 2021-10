Los congresistas de PA se unen a Shut Down Berks en una carta en la que exigen el fin del contrato del ICE en el centro de detención

Placing women seeking asylum into detention centers is unconscionable, especially when there is a track record of harm, abuse, and sexual violence.⁰⁰That is why I led a letter with my PA colleagues to urge @DHS to terminate the ICE contract at Berks County Residential Center. pic.twitter.com/vTndajs3Zp

