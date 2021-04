La vivienda es un derecho humano, especialmente para las personas transgénero y no binarias en Estados Unidos

GOOD NEWS! The HUD Equal Access Rule (protecting trans folks' right to be housed in shelters & public accommodations according to their gender identity) is here to stay! Thanks @SecFudge!



Trans folks need 2 be treated w respect & that starts w keeping us safe! #HousingSavesLives pic.twitter.com/8jREWcLb6x

— National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) April 22, 2021