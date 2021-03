La presión para que las prácticas en el Departamento de Estado sean remuneradas cobra fuerza

Pay your interns!



It’ll improve your operation and make it more diverse and just. You won’t be relying on privilege to subsidize staffing and your interns can do better work that they’re proud of when they aren’t exhausted working 2-3 jobs to subsidize one.



We pay ours $15/hr. https://t.co/96M4XaY0GY

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 1, 2021