La huelga de Nabisco se extiende a todo el país

NEW: The workers who make Oreos and Chips Ahoy are on strike — and they’re calling on consumers to boycott.



Mondelez, the snack conglomerate that owns Nabisco, wants them to work 12-hour days & weekends with no overtime pay.



Factory workers could lose up to $40K a year. pic.twitter.com/3OI23lXabT

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) August 17, 2021