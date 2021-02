La carta de un niño de nueve años a Biden muestra hasta qué punto es necesario arreglar el sistema de inmigración

Thank you @AliciaMenendez for sharing Ubaldo & Fernando’s story. Little Fernando was separated from his dad under Trump’s family separation policy and now they’ve been re-separated.



We ask @AliMayorkas to #FreeUbaldo so he can be with his son. It’s the least we can do for them. https://t.co/URKgsi61cW

— Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) February 7, 2021