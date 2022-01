Jamaal Bowman detenido junto a otras 28 personas que protestaban por el derecho al voto

As @JamaalBowmanNY engages and thanks a group of of us fighting for voting rights outside the Capitol, @CapitolPolice cuff him and put him under arrest with the group. Thanks for always standing with the people! #VotingRightsNow @LetsUnpac @peoplefor pic.twitter.com/Py2YHNAMUL

— Markus Batchelor (@MarkusforDC) January 20, 2022