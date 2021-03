Isabel Guzmán es confirmada oficialmente para dirigir la Administración de Pequeñas Empresas

Though today's #JobsReport notes thousands of jobs gained in February 2021, it hides the immense loss of Black workers.



By race ethnicity, these are the changes in employment between Jan. and Feb. 2021:



White: +160k



Asian: +161k



Black: -164k



Latina/o: +264k pic.twitter.com/1TgTvNn5QZ

— UCLA LPPI (@UCLAlatino) March 5, 2021