Homer Plessy recibe un indulto póstumo

Today, I signed Louisiana’s first posthumous pardon of Mr. Homer A. Plessy, who was convicted of violating Louisiana’s Separate Car Act of 1890, the purpose of which was to ensure racial segregation as a means to promote white supremacy. : https://t.co/M9MVfNvuIJ #lagov pic.twitter.com/62RNJ7czSM

— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 5, 2022