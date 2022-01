El primer alcalde estadounidense de origen camboyano acaba de jurar su cargo

Congratulations to my friend @SokharyChau on his election as the new Mayor of @CityofLowellMA! Sworn in today at the Lowell Auditorium, Mayor Chau is the first Cambodian-American ever elected to lead the city and the first mayor of Cambodian descent in Massachusetts and the U.S. pic.twitter.com/RrIUPlb4Kl

— Rep. James Arciero (@RepArciero) January 3, 2022