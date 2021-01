El nombramiento de Verónica Escobar para el Comité Selecto de la Cámara de Representantes sobre la Crisis Climática es vital para la equidad medioambiental

With 400,000 Covid deaths, a smaller but equally significant number is overlooked: 2.8. If you are Black or Hispanic, you are 2.8 times more likely to die of Covid. For Native Americans, the number is 2.6. This thread explores how environmental racism produces health inequities.

