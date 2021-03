El nombramiento de Rob Bonta como fiscal general de California es enorme para la representación de los asiático-americanos en Estados Unidos

Gov. Newsom will appoint @RobBonta as CA's Attorney General.



His appointment is historic - the first Filipino-American in this role— and also personal to us. As you can see in this photo, he grew up with us.



He has ALWAYS worked in solidarity with farm workers. Sí, se puede. pic.twitter.com/wB5TGp3m8Z

— United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) March 24, 2021