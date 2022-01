El gobernador Tom Wolf anuncia más de 15 millones de dólares para la prevención de la violencia armada

Today I was pleased to join @GovernorTomWolf & @SenatorHughes as they announced $15M in new funding for anti-violence grants.



I’m grateful that our colleagues in Harrisburg are stepping up to meet this moment of unprecedented crisis, both in Philly & across the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/DsQfLmNhlA

— Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (@CouncilmemberJG) January 20, 2022