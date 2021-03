El diputado Jimmy Gómez frente a la crisis de los opioides: “Intentan eludir su responsabilidad de pagar”

#CARESAct funds were meant to help struggling businesses of all sizes make it through this crisis. But now some drug companies are trying to use it to duck their fiscal obligations for the #OpioidCrisis they helped fuel.@RepMaloney, @RepDeSaulnier & I are fighting to stop that. https://t.co/yVN4iiEMyH

— Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) March 10, 2021